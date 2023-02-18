IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 445,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IDT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 96.9% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after buying an additional 102,831 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Price Performance

IDT opened at $31.75 on Friday. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $321.82 million for the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

