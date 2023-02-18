Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,326 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Incyte worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

