indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

