IndiGG Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,257.18 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $33,257.18 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

