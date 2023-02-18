ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $240.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.