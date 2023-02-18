ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Down 0.7 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $651.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $262.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

