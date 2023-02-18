ING Groep NV Invests $4.42 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 189,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,523 shares of company stock valued at $53,128,690 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.