ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. ING Groep NV owned 2.25% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.5 %

PlayAGS Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.30. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.