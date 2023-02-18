ING Groep NV Purchases 20,872 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,602 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 620,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,332,354 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

