ING Groep NV Sells 21,706 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.