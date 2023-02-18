ING Groep NV Sells 7,470 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,538 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

