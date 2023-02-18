ING Groep NV Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.21% of CarGurus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 66.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 286.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus Profile

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.07 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

