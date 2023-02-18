ING Groep NV Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.57 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.