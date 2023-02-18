ING Groep NV Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,839 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

