Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.70 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.38). Approximately 2,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.37).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sebastian White sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.60), for a total value of £297,000 ($360,524.40).

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

