Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 16,114 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 16,114 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,791.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Star Equity

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Stories

