Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires 16,114 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 16,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,791.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Friday. 157,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.