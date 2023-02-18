Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires 16,114 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 16,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,791.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Friday. 157,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.