Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CTO Sells 4,533 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Healey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 975,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 290,191 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 700,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,284,000.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

