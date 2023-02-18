Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,085,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,277,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Bowlero stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 355.28% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

