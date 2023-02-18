Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Sells $189,810.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

