Insider Selling: F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

