Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells 7,486 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $62,358.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,417.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after buying an additional 3,226,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.