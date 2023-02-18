Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.00. 1,147,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Featured Articles
