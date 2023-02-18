Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.00. 1,147,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

