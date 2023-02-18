Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells 39,365 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRDGet Rating) EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 867,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,023. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 201.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.