Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells 39,365 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
WFRD stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 867,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,023. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 201.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.
Institutional Trading of Weatherford International
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.