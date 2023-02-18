Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells 39,365 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 867,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,023. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 201.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

