Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Z traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,911. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

