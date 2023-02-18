Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Z traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,911. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
