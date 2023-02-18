Insteel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Insteel Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 160.5% per year over the last three years. Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IIIN opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.