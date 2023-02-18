InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,550 ($67.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.55) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.01) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,738.89 ($69.66).

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,594 ($67.90) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,275.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,903.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,796 ($70.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,839.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

