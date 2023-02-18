InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.62) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.02) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,610.71.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

