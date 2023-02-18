InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.62) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.02) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,610.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
