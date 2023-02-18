International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,703. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

