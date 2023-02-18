International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE IFF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,703. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
