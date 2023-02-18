International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 4,079,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,393. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.