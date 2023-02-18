International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $22,450.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $22,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 483,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in International Seaways by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.