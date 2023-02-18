International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $22,450.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $22,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
International Seaways Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 483,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $48.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.