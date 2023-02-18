Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.72

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and traded as high as $31.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 36,524 shares.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155,941 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000.

