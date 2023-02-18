Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 2,812,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.