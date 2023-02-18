IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.60

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.60 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). IOG shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 16,349,678 shares.

IOG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £25.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.39.

IOG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.