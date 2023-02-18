Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

