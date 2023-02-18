IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

