IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.