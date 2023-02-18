IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 65,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 123,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000.

