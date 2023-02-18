iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 1,356,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,840. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

