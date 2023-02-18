iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 18,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

