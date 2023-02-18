iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

