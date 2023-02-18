iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $42,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

