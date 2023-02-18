iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

