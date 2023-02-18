iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.