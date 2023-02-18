iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day moving average of $246.65.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.