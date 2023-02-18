iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average is $395.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

