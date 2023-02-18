iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

