Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 956,708 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 956,708 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

