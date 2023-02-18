Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day moving average is $306.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.