Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 4,483 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 289,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $442,656,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 186,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,181,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 365,927 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.