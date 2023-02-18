Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 537,127 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,127 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of TIM worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TIM by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 235.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1794 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

